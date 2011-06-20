Bruker Launches Compact Version Of maXis

With the new maXis impact,Bruker Daltonics is targeting labs that want performance but are also watching the bottom line. The new system achieves the performance of the original maXis with a smaller price tag, not to mention in a smaller package. The new system is less than 2 meters tall, whereas the maXis is nearly 3 meters tall. The maXis impact achieves resolving power of 40,000 and 1-ppm mass accuracy for as many as 50 full spectra per second. With the new instrument, Bruker is targeting the applied markets such as quality control and industrial labs.
