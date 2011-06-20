Advertisement

People

Carmen Giunta Is HIST’s New Editor

by Linda Wang
June 20, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 25
Credit: Courtesy of Carmen Giunta
Credit: Courtesy of Carmen Giunta

The ACS Division of the History of Chemistry (HIST) has selected Carmen J. Giunta as the new editor for its journal, the Bulletin for the History of Chemistry. Giunta, who is a professor of chemistry at Le Moyne College, in Syracuse, succeeds Paul R. Jones, who has been editor of the bulletin since 1995.

Giunta’s involvement with HIST began in 1997. He has served on the executive committee of the division since 2002, initially as an alternate councilor and then as a councilor. He was an associate editor of the bulletin from 2004 to 2010. Giunta received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Scranton and an M.A. in physics and a Ph.D. in chemical physics, both from Harvard University.

One of Giunta’s goals is to expand electronic access to the bulletin. “I think that making the bulletin more visible and more accessible will make it more useful,” he says. Other goals are to make back issues freely available and searchable in full text.

The bulletin was founded in 1988 by William B. Jensen of the University of Cincinnati. It is one of only two peer-reviewed English-language periodicals devoted to the history of chemistry. Members of HIST receive the bulletin with their division membership.

Correspondence concerning manuscripts and book reviews should be sent to Carmen J. Giunta, Department of Chemistry, Le Moyne College, Syracuse, NY 13214, or to giunta@lemoyne.edu.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

