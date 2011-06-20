Celanese Advances Ethanol Plants

Celanese is augmenting plans to commercialize its new TCX advanced ethanol technology. In addition to building a 400,000-metric-ton-per-year ethanol plant in China to run the technology, and potentially a second of the same size there, the company plans to add capacity for 200,000 metric tons of ethanol by mid-2013 at its four-year-old acetyls complex in Nanjing. The complex has 1.2 million metric tons of acetic acid capacity. The firm also intends to construct an R&D center at its Clear Lake, Texas, site dedicated to acetyls and ethanol technology. It has already said it is building a 40,000-metric-ton ethanol technology development unit at the site. The unit and the R&D center will employ 50 people.
