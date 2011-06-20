Companies Introduce New GC Mass Specs

Agilent and Thermo Fisher Scientific unveiled new gas chromatography-mass spec combos. Agilent’s 7200 Q-TOF combines high resolution, accurate mass measurements, and tandem MS. The system features an ion source that can be removed, replaced, and running again in less than 30 minutes. The company is targeting applications such as environmental analysis, sports doping, and energy research. Thermo introduced a new GC triple-quadrupole MS, the TSQ Quantum XLS Ultra. The system incorporates the company’s HyperQuad technology, which offers high sensitivity as well as ultrahigh selective selected reaction monitoring for increased selectivity.
