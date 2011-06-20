Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Drug Safety Of Excipients

June 20, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

■ June 6, page 5: The bill to ban nontherapeutic use of medically important antibiotics in farm animals is H.R. 965 in the 112th Congress.

I was pleased to see the article “Shock to the System” in which the issue of drug safety and supply-chain security was discussed (C&EN, May 16, page 11). For the sake of completeness, I think it is important to make readers aware of another audit-sharing organization, International Pharmaceutical Excipients Auditing Inc. (IPEA).

IPEA was organized by the International Pharmaceutical Excipients Council of the Americas (IPEC) in 2001 with the purpose of sharing audit reports of excipient manufacturers. The objective is to lower the cost for the assessment of excipients and thus increase assurance that these ingredient suppliers are audited. Unfortunately, this program has been slow to gain traction with the industry.

During a review of the program with the Food & Drug Administration in 2008, it was suggested that IPEA become accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to issue certification of excipients to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). IPEA was accredited by ANSI in April 2010 and has issued certification to a manufacturer of Propylene Glycol USP and of Silica Gel NF at two manufacturing sites each. The certification program is gaining recognition with FDA and with this industry.

By Irwin Silverstein
Arlington, Va

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE