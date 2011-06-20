Grace Baysinger Wins Service Award

Grace Baysinger, head librarian at the Swain Library of Chemistry & Chemical Engineering at Stanford University, is the first recipient of the Wiggins-Roth Award for Outstanding Service, given by the Chemistry Division of the Special Libraries Association. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of chemical information and includes a $1,000 honorarium sponsored by Elsevier/Reaxys.
