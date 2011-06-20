Intel Science Fair Prizes Awarded

More than 1,500 high school students from around the world competed for prizes during the 2011 Intel International Science & Engineering Fair, held on May 8–13 in Los Angeles.
The top prize, the $75,000 Gordon E. Moore Award, went to Matthew Feddersen, 17, and Blake Marggraff, 18, of Acalanes High School, in Lafayette, Calif., for their development of a potentially more effective and less expensive cancer treatment that places tin metal near a tumor before radiation therapy.
Two $50,000 Intel Foundation Young Scientist Awards were given to Taylor Wilson, 17, of Reno, Nev., for his project titled “Countering Nuclear Terrorism: Novel Active and Passive Techniques for Detecting Threats,” and the team of Pornwasu Pongtheerawan, 16, Arada Sungkanit, 17, and Tanpitcha Phongchaipaiboon, 17, of Thailand, for their project, “Bio-based Packaging Plastics from Fish Scale.”
In addition to the top prizes, corporate, academic, and government sponsors awarded special prizes. The American Chemical Society presented four prizes totaling $10,000, along with several honorable mention awards.
Bernadette Ann Hritzo, 17, of Villa Joseph Marie High School, in Holland, Pa., won the $4,000 first-place ACS award for her project, “Analysis and Characterization of the Bioactive Antimicrobial Natural Products from Marine Sponges.” Dianna Hu, 18, of Half Hollow Hills High School West, in Dix Hills, N.Y., received the $3,000 second-place award for her project, “Computational Analysis of Specific Missense Mutations in the SMN Tudor Domain.” Michael Leonard Janner, 15, of Redlands East Valley High School, in California, came in third and received $2,000 for his project, “Synthesis and Manipulation of Silver and Gold Nano-Mirrors.” And Quoc-Bao Duy Nguyen, 16, and Mai-Anh N. Vu, 15, both of Westwood High School and McNeil High School, in Austin, Texas, won fourth place and $1,000 with a project titled “Kinetic Analysis of Nanometallic Catalyst in Reduction of Nitrophenol: Investigation of a New Class of ‘Super Catalyst.’ ” Five honorable mention awards were also given. All award winners and honorable mentions receive a subscription to the ACS magazine ChemMatters.
The ACS award-winning projects were selected by volunteer judges assembled by the ACS Southern California Section.
