‘Jeopardy!’ To Feature IYC Questions

Questions related to the International Year of Chemistry will be featured on the June 21 episode of the television quiz show “Jeopardy!” “With its 9 million daily viewers, ‘Jeopardy!’ is an excellent venue for sharing the message that chemistry is fundamental to our everyday lives,” says Nancy Blount, assistant director of society communications in the ACS Office of Public Affairs. To find local listings for show airtimes, visit jeopardy.com and click on “When to Watch.” For more information about IYC, visit www.acs.org/iyc2011 and www.chemistry2011.org.
