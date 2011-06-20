Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Melon Mines, Bear Scare, Dog Days

by Bethany Halford
June 20, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Watermelons: Growing so fast that they burst.
Credit: Shutterstock
Watermelons: Growing so fast that they burst.

The official first day of summer is finally here, and the Newscripts gang has been hankering for a hunk of juicy watermelon. But we recently learned that trying to speed up the delivery of summer’s signature fruit is not without its hazards.

Farmers in eastern China recently had to dodge flying pips and fleshy fruit shrapnel during an outbreak of exploding watermelons. The culprit? A combination of impatience and the chemical forchlorfenuron. The plant growth accelerator, which is used on grapes and kiwi in the U.S., appears to have been applied too late in the season and during a rainy period in China. The results: fibrous watermelons with white seeds that burst like “land mines,” according to a Chinese Central Television (CCTV) report.

“On May 7, I came out and counted 80 [bursting watermelons], but by the afternoon, it was 100,” farmer Liu Mingsuo told CCTV. “Two days later, I didn’t bother to count anymore.” In all, 20 farmers and 115 acres of melons were affected. But the bad news for melon lovers has been a boon for pigs and fish—they’re feasting on the pulpy remains of the fruit-gone-boom.

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. Patent & Trademark Office
Frightening inflatable: Drawing from patent shows how a bear-scaring device works.
Credit: U.S. Patent & Trademark Office
Frightening inflatable: Drawing from patent shows how a bear-scaring device works.

In other news of things that go boom, thanks to Marc Abrahams’ June 6 “Improbable Research” column in the Guardian newspaper, we recently learned of a proposed device for scaring bears, moose, and mountain lions that might cross your path during a wilderness hike.

In 2003, Adam Bell and Anthony Saunders applied for a patent for the so-called Pop-Up Device for Deterring an Attacking Animal Such as a Bear (U.S. Patent Application No. 10/634,719). It features an inflatable figure designed to pop up from a knapsack, piece of clothing, or the hilt of a walking stick to scare belligerent bears. Noises, smoke, projectiles, or a musky odor could be added to convince the bears that this is not an inflatable doll to be messed with.

In describing the action of the device, Bell and Saunders note, “The figure should be fully inflated within less than 1 minute, or within less than 30 seconds, or preferably within less than 10 seconds, or most preferably within less than 5 seconds.”

Furthermore, they say, the device is “detachable and may be left in place, between the human and the bear as the human retreats.” Sadly, the patent appears to have been abandoned.

Although it’s not the dog days of summer yet, the chemistry department at the University of Richmond has been having dog days for the past five months—as they help raise a puppy for Guiding Eyes for the Blind. The dog, named Dell, goes home each night with chemistry faculty members Carol Parish and Marty Zeldin, but he spends his days among the students. “We spend time teaching him basic commands and socializing him to new and different environments,” Parish says.

It turns out that a chemistry department is a great place to raise a guide dog, Parish tells Newscripts. Dell encounters many different types of people and has to learn to handle all sorts of distractions. Parish notes that because she’s a theoretician, lab safety isn’t an issue, and students know to steer the pup clear of harm’s way.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Equine e-readers and Paleolithic calendars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Handy science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Twists, turns, and a terrible pain in your side; amazing mazes

Dell is now eight months old and will stay with the department for at least another eight months before he heads off to harness training with Guiding Eyes. “If he makes the grade,” Parish says, “he’ll eventually become a service dog to a visually impaired person.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE