Naming The Elements

■ June 6, page 5: The bill to ban nontherapeutic use of medically important antibiotics in farm animals is H.R. 965 in the 112th Congress.
Contrary to the implied statement in the book review of Hugh Aldersey-Williams’ “Periodic Tales” (no doubt the author’s error, not the reviewer’s), IUPAC does not suggest new element names (C&EN, May 2, page 35). When a joint committee of IUPAC and IUPAP agrees that a new element has been synthesized, it invites the group that first isolated it to suggest a name. Their suggestion then goes through the normal IUPAC review system before final approval. The reason hassium and darmstadtium have a German origin is because these elements were first isolated at the Institute for Heavy Ion Research, in Darmstadt.
By Gerry Moss
London
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter