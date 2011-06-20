Orbitrap Family Grows

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced three additions to the Orbitrap lineup. The Orbitrap Elite (shown) is a high-field instrument that increases the speed and resolution of current Orbitrap technology. Resolving power greater than 240,000 can be achieved in a single one-second scan. The high field and accompanying performance improvements were achieved by shrinking the size of the mass analyzer. At the lower end of the scale, the company introduced the Q Exactive, a benchtop quadrupole-Orbitrap hybrid system, which has increased sensitivity and resolving power greater than 140,000. The Velos Pro is a dual-pressure ion trap with improved speed and sensitivity that can serve as a front end for Orbitrap hybrid instruments. The system incorporates a trap and a higher-energy collision dissociation (HCD) cell that can be combined with other dissociation methods. The Velos Pro can also operate as a stand-alone linear ion trap instrument. Existing Velos systems can be upgraded to the new Velos Pro.
