Print On Demand Available For ACS Journals

ACS Publications has introduced a pilot program to make available print-on-demand issues of some of its journals. The five journals participating in the program are Accounts of Chemical Research,Analytical Chemistry,Chemical Reviews,Environmental Science & Technology, and the Journal of the American Chemical Society. Issues are available through the ACS Publications Web Editions platform. The price of a single issue will be $50 for Accounts of Chemical Research and Chemical Reviews, and $100 for the other three journals.
Issues from January 2010 forward are available, and new issues will be available only after the complete issue has been published to the Web Editions platform. For more information, contact Terri Lewandowski at tlewandowski@acs.org or Jonathan Morgan at j_morgan@acs.org.
