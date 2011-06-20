Shimadzu Unveils New Autosampler

Shimadzu’s Nexera MP autosampler for the company’s ultra-high-performance LC system has a seven-second injection time and a total cycle time of only 14 seconds. Following each injection, separate solutions are used to rinse the needle’s outer and inner surfaces, as well as the injection port. This extensive rinsing protocol reduces carryover to less than 0.0015%. The autosampler accommodates up to six microtiter plates.
