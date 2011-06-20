Shirley Radding Award To Carol Duane

Carol A. Duane, president of D&D Consultants of Mentor, Ohio, is the recipient of the 2011 Shirley B. Radding Award, presented annually by the Santa Clara Valley Section in California to an ACS member who has contributed to the local, regional, and national activities of the society.
Duane has served as councilor for the Northeastern Ohio Section for more than 25 years and currently chairs the ACS Division of Business Development & Management. She is also an associate on the Committee on Public Relations & Communications and is a member of the marketing subcommittee for the Leadership Advisory Board, which oversees the ACS Leadership Development System.
Duane has also served in leadership roles on the ACS Committee on Nominations & Elections, the Committee on Committees, the Committee on Divisional Activities, the Committee on Membership Affairs, and the Chemical Information Division. She is an ACS fellow.
