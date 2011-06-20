Source For CE Takes Off

Beckman Coulter launched the CESI 8000, which incorporates capillary electrophoretic separation and electrospray ionization in the same module. The separation uses flow rates as low as 10 nL/minute. The electrospray tip is filled with a conductive liquid that eliminates the need for a sheath flow that might dilute the samples. The system results in improved sensitivity and decreased ion suppression.
