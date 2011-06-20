Southeast Regional Meeting Call For Papers

The 63rd Southeastern Regional Meeting (SERMACS 2011), hosted by the Virginia Section of the American Chemical Society, will take place on Oct. 26–29 at the Omni Hotel in Richmond, Va. The theme for the meeting is “Charting Chemical Connections.”

Information on the evolving meeting program and schedule of events as well as details about transportation and lodging can be found at sermacs2011.org.

Program cochairs are Fred M. Hawkridge of Virginia Commonwealth University and Ann M. Sullivan of J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College. Joseph M. Pompano of Arista Laboratories is the general chair.

Meeting presenters must submit an abstract for each presentation through ACS’s Program & Abstract Creation System at abstracts.acs.org. Meeting symposia will focus on analytical, biological, environmental, inorganic, medicinal, organic, physical, and polymer chemistry; chemical education; chemical health and safety; chemical information; chemical toxicology; biotechnology; nanotechnology; and forensics.

Sessions and symposia scheduled as of press time are “Flavor Chemistry,” “Sustainability in Packaging,” and “Computers in Chemistry.” Poster sessions and one or more general sessions will be included in the program.

Manfred Psiorz, chief executive officer of Boehringer Ingelheim Chemicals and honorary general cochair of SERMACS 2011, will open the meeting with a plenary talk on Wednesday afternoon. Technical sessions will begin after his lecture.

On Thursday evening, a symposium and reception at the Science Museum of Virginia will celebrate the International Year of Chemistry. Winners of the Stanley C. Israel Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the E. Ann Nalley Southeastern Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the local section’s Industrial Innovation Award will be honored during the reception.

The section of the program organized for undergraduates—“Chemical Minds: The Application of Forensics”—will emphasize career building. It will include traditional résumé- and career-related sessions, informal mock interviews, a graduate school fair, a forensics-inspired scavenger hunt, a poster session, a pizza party and karaoke event, and an awards breakfast with forensics expert and Virginia Commonwealth University professor Marilyn Miller.

SERMACS 2011 will also include three career programs on “Planning a Job Search,” “Résumé Preparation,” and “Interviewing Skills.”

The meeting will feature workshops for chemistry educators at the precollege and undergraduate levels as well as a high school chemistry workshop on chemical safety and a chemical demonstration show presented by Brian Moores of Randolph-Macon College. Special events will include an opportunity to meet with ACS governance at a complimentary ice cream social hosted by the ACS Board of Directors, and a Women Chemists Committee workshop and luncheon. An awards dinner will be held on Friday to honor the winner of the ACS Division of Chemical Education’s Southeastern Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching.

Attendees can register for SERMACS 2011 at www.acs.org. Early registration will close on Sept. 20. Registrations or payments received after that date will be processed at standard registration rates, which will be in effect through Oct. 29.

Vendors and other organizations wishing to connect with SERMACS attendees will be provided exhibition space in a central, highly visible area during the meeting. Details will be made available on the meeting website. Vendor inquiries should be directed to Mark Mabry of Pfizer Consumer Healthcare at SERMACS2011exhibits@gmail.com.