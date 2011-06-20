Supreme Court Affirms Patents

The Supreme Court has rejected a bid by Microsoft to make it easier to challenge the validity of patents in litigation. The ruling is a victory for drugmakers and other businesses that rely on the strength of their patent portfolios.

The justices unanimously upheld a record $290 million verdict against the software giant for infringing a small Canadian company’s patent and affirmed a long-standing requirement that a defendant in an infringement case prove by clear and convincing evidence that a plaintiff’s patent is invalid (C&EN, June 13, page 27).

Microsoft had argued that a judge or jury should be able to overturn a patent if only a preponderance of the evidence indicates it is invalid, a lesser standard of proof.

The biotech sector “felt that this was maybe the most important patent case to go to the Supreme Court in a decade,” says Hans Sauer, associate general counsel for intellectual property at the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), a trade association.

BIO saw the case as “a great threat because biotech, more than most industries, depends on patents as strong and enduring legal instruments that cannot be overturned on a mere coin toss,” Sauer tells C&EN. “You can’t have a sustainable biotech business without being able to rely on your patents to a stronger degree than just that for product development, investment, and partnering decisions,” he says.

The legal fight began in 2007 when Toronto-based i4i sued Microsoft. A district court jury found that Microsoft had infringed i4i’s patent relating to text manipulation software. After a federal appeals court upheld the award, Microsoft turned to the Supreme Court.

“Microsoft tried to gut the value of patents. It is now 100% clear that you can only invalidate a patent based on clear and convincing evidence,” says i4i Chairman Loudon Owen.