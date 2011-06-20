Advertisement

Environment

This And That, And So On

June 20, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 25
■ June 6, page 5: The bill to ban nontherapeutic use of medically important antibiotics in farm animals is H.R. 965 in the 112th Congress.

Regarding “The Battle Over Bedbugs” (C&EN, May 2, page 2): A search online indicates that other fine powders such as talcum powder or diatomaceous earth may work as well as or better than the cornstarch baby powder recommended in the letter.

P.S. On another subject, I cannot understand why C&EN goes to great lengths for an attractive front cover and then mars it with the address label that would be better placed in the upper right corner next to the C&EN title.

P.P.S. Why does a magazine with the word News in its title take two or more months for letters to appear? I complained about this a year ago and received a sympathetic reply from one of your editors and things got better for a short while, but you are back to your old ways.

By Saul Ricklin
Bristol, R.I.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

