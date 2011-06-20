Vertex Licenses Alios Compounds

Vertex Pharmaceuticals will pay Alios BioPharma $60 million up front for access to two NS5B polymerase inhibitors in preclinical studies to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV). Alios could reap another $715 million in milestones if both ALS-2200 and ALS-2158 are approved and is slated to receive $35 million this year as the compounds enter Phase I studies. Vertex will also pay for the development of the drug candidates and provide Alios with research funding. Vertex recently gained FDA approval for Incivek, a protease inhibitor used in combination with ribavirin and the injectable drug PEGylated interferon. The addition of the Alios assets will further Vertex' goal of developing an all-oral combination regimen for the treatment of HCV.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter