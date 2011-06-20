Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

Waters Expands Mass Spec Offerings

Companies launch a variety of new instruments

by Celia Henry Arnaud
June 20, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 25
Waters added new systems to its Synapt and Xevo families of instruments. The Synapt G2-S incorporates the StepWave ion-transfer optics that the company first used in its Xevo TQ-S. The StepWave’s off-axis design increases the efficiency of ion transfer and helps eliminate neutral contaminants. Compared with previous generations of the Synapt, this system features 30-fold improvement in signal intensity, fivefold improvement in signal-to-noise ratio, and 10-fold improvement in limits of quantification. The Xevo TQD, Waters’ newest triple-quadrupole mass spectrometer, is an entry-level instrument aimed at routine quantitative analysis. The instrument features universal source architecture that allows users to switch easily between ionization methods. Data acquisition rates can keep pace with the narrow peaks in ultra-performance LC separations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

