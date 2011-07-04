Agilent Forms Academic Alliance

Agilent Technologies and the National University of Singapore Environmental Research Institute have formed an alliance in environmental science and engineering. Projects will include research in field-based automated miniaturized sample preparation and chemical analysis, as well as method development for environmental biomonitoring and toxicity testing. As part of the collaboration, Agilent will equip the institute’s lab with instruments for chemical and biological analyses and for electronic measurements. Separately, Agilent has registered its Cedar Creek, Texas, reagent facility with FDA as it moves to develop and manufacture diagnostic products.
