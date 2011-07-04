AkzoNobel To Expand Electronic Materials

AkzoNobel is building new plants to make trimethylgallium (TMG) and trimeth-ylindium (TMI) at its La Porte, Texas, facility. The organometallic chemicals are precursors for gallium nitride and indium gallium nitride semiconductors used in light-emitting diodes. The company doubled TMG capacity in June 2010 and once again in January of this year. The new TMG plant will be three times the size of the existing La Porte unit, bringing annual capacity of gallium metal organics to 100 metric tons per year when it is completed next year. The TMI project will boost capacity by 400%.
