Biotechs, Big Pharma In Cancer Drug Pacts

Forma Therapeutics has granted Roche’s Genentech unit exclusive rights to acquire a preclinical small-molecule program that targets an undisclosed cancer. Forma says the agreement involves “many exciting molecules” that it identified in less than 18 months. Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics and AstraZeneca have formed a small-molecule oncology drug discovery program based on PTC’s Gene Expression Modulation by Small Molecules technology. Both biotech firms are entitled to up-front payments, research funding, and milestone payments.
