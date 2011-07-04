Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 4, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Wacker Chemie and its joint-venture partner Metroark have started up a silicone compounds plant near Kolkata, India. The facility, with an annual capacity of several thousand metric tons, will produce compounds for the automotive, electronics, and high-voltage insulation markets.

Sumitomo Chemical will build a new facility in Japan to make high-purity alumina used in LED sapphire substrates. The new line will boost the company’s production capacity to 3,200 metric tons per year. Sumitomo recently formed a sapphire substrate venture with Samsung (C&EN, April 4, page 17).

Indorama Ventures has reached an agreement to buy a 50% stake in a dormant purified terephthalic acid plant in Cilegon, West Java, Indonesia, with annual capacity of 465,000 metric tons. The Polyprima Karyesreska plant will restart in 2012 and supply Indorama’s polyester plants in Indonesia.

DSM has agreed to acquire C5 Yeast Co. from fellow Dutch firm Cosun. DSM says it will combine C5’s technology with its own yeast and enzyme fermentation technologies for customers developing second-generation biofuels.

LIG Sciences has produced what it calls the world’s first commercially available lipid monomers and nanotubes based on diacetylene materials. The Export, Pa.-based firm says the nanotubes have uses in smart materials, drug delivery, biosensors, and other applications.

BASF Crop Protection and Empresa Brasileira de Pesquisa Agropecuária, a Brazilian agricultural research institution, have signed a five-year agreement to jointly develop agricultural technologies for Brazilian growers. The partners’ first project focuses on using a bacterium for soil nitrogen fixation to enhance sugarcane growth.

Cambridge Major Laboratories has been picked by Summit to provide medicinal chemistry, solid-state studies, and manufacturing for Summit’s preclinical drug candidate SMT 19969. Summit is developing the small molecule for hospital infections caused by Clostridium difficile.

PoniardPharmaceuticalsandAllozynewill merge in a stock-for-stock deal. Former Allozyne shareholders will own about 65% of the firm, which will be called Allozyne, and Poniard’s will receive the rest.

Jubilant Life Sciences and Janssen Pharmaceutica have initiated a three-year neuroscience drug discovery partnership. Janssen will transfer its work on selected targets to Jubilant, which will in turn seek to develop preclinical candidates for Janssen. The Belgian company will fund Jubilant’s research work and may later pay milestones and royalties.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bayer Signs A Pair Of Crop R&D Deals
Bayer Acquires Protein Firm Direvo
Lilly TB treatment Goes To Chao Center

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE