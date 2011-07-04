Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

C. Gordon McCarty

Former ACS Board of Directors member directed Bayer’s university relations

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 4, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

C. Gordon McCarty
[+]Enlarge

C . Gordon McCarty, 75, a retired Bayer research adviser and university relations manager and a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 2000 to 2008, died on June 20 at his home in Dataw Island, S.C. He died from complications of late-stage metastatic kidney cancer, which was diagnosed only seven weeks earlier.

McCarty earned a B.S. degree magna cum laude in 1957 and an M.S. degree in 1959, both in chemistry at Wichita State University. He then earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1963.

McCarty began his career as an assistant professor of chemistry at West Virginia University, becoming a professor of chemistry there in 1977. He moved to Pittsburgh in 1980 to become an analytical laboratory coordinator at Bayer and was promoted to research adviser for the company in 1986.

The following year, McCarty began serving as Bayer’s manager of university relations, helping the company recruit on college campuses and set up new research partnerships. After retiring in 1999, he returned to academia, becoming an adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina, Beaufort.

McCarty was a 55-year, emeritus member of ACS. In addition to serving on the society’s board of directors, he served as chair of the ACS Committee on Grants & Awards, the Committee on Local Section Activities, and the Committee on Corporation Associates. He was chair of the Upper Ohio Valley Section in 1982 and chair of the Northern West Virginia Section from 1975 to 1976.

In addition, “Gordon was a champion of applied chemical technology professionals at both the local and national ACS level, working to help expand the leadership roles chemical technicians have played and continue to play in the ACS,” according to Michael Mautino, a senior marketing representative at Bayer MaterialScience in Pittsburgh. McCarty helped develop the Chemical Laboratory Technician program at Pittsburgh’s Bidwell Training Center, which provides career training to disadvantaged and dislocated residents of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Named an ACS fellow in 2010, McCarty received the TECH Special Recognition Award from the ACS Division of Chemical Technicians in 2002, the Pittsburgh Award from the ACS Pittsburgh Section in 2003, and the Henry Hill Award from the ACS Division of Professional Relations in 2004. He also received the Amoco Foundation Award for Outstanding Teaching in 1972.

He is survived by his wife, Robin, and two daughters from a previous marriage.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thomas R. Beattie dies at 81
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Connie Murphy Garners Radding Award
Richard B. Bennett

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE