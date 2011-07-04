C. Gordon McCarty [+]Enlarge

C . Gordon McCarty, 75, a retired Bayer research adviser and university relations manager and a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 2000 to 2008, died on June 20 at his home in Dataw Island, S.C. He died from complications of late-stage metastatic kidney cancer, which was diagnosed only seven weeks earlier.

McCarty earned a B.S. degree magna cum laude in 1957 and an M.S. degree in 1959, both in chemistry at Wichita State University. He then earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1963.

McCarty began his career as an assistant professor of chemistry at West Virginia University, becoming a professor of chemistry there in 1977. He moved to Pittsburgh in 1980 to become an analytical laboratory coordinator at Bayer and was promoted to research adviser for the company in 1986.

The following year, McCarty began serving as Bayer’s manager of university relations, helping the company recruit on college campuses and set up new research partnerships. After retiring in 1999, he returned to academia, becoming an adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina, Beaufort.

McCarty was a 55-year, emeritus member of ACS. In addition to serving on the society’s board of directors, he served as chair of the ACS Committee on Grants & Awards, the Committee on Local Section Activities, and the Committee on Corporation Associates. He was chair of the Upper Ohio Valley Section in 1982 and chair of the Northern West Virginia Section from 1975 to 1976.

In addition, “Gordon was a champion of applied chemical technology professionals at both the local and national ACS level, working to help expand the leadership roles chemical technicians have played and continue to play in the ACS,” according to Michael Mautino, a senior marketing representative at Bayer MaterialScience in Pittsburgh. McCarty helped develop the Chemical Laboratory Technician program at Pittsburgh’s Bidwell Training Center, which provides career training to disadvantaged and dislocated residents of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Named an ACS fellow in 2010, McCarty received the TECH Special Recognition Award from the ACS Division of Chemical Technicians in 2002, the Pittsburgh Award from the ACS Pittsburgh Section in 2003, and the Henry Hill Award from the ACS Division of Professional Relations in 2004. He also received the Amoco Foundation Award for Outstanding Teaching in 1972.