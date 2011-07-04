Firms Invest In R&D Centers

Momentive Performance Materials will build a regional headquarters and global R&D center in Bangalore, India. To house 125 employees when it opens in early 2012, the center will work on product development and new technology for markets such as personal care, electronics, and construction. DuPont will open country-focused innovation centers in South Korea and Taiwan this month serving customers in markets such as electronics and automotive. Centers in Thailand and India will open in the fall, the firm says. Meanwhile, Celanese’s emulsion polymers business will move its Americas technology center from Houston to Florence, Ky., by October.
