Materials

Frank Barresi

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 4, 2011
Frank Barresi
Frank Barresi, 44, senior vice president of product research and development for Grain Processing Corp. in Muscatine, Iowa, died on April 4 of cancer.

Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Barresi received a B.S. degree in chemistry and biochemistry from the University of Victoria in 1989. He earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Alberta, Edmonton, in 1994.

Barresi’s area of expertise was synthetic carbohydrate chemistry. Early in his career, he worked for the Alberta Research Council in Edmonton, where he synthesized and handled large-scale process development of complex carbohydrates for use in the treatment of inflammatory and immune diseases.

He joined Grain Processing Corp. 15 years ago, making significant contributions to several new carbohydrate-based products.

Barresi was awarded 16 U.S. patents and has applications pending for 23 additional U.S. patents. He joined ACS in 1991. He was also a member of the Institute of Food Technologists and the American Association of Cereal Chemists and served as a board member of the Iowa Biotechnology Association.

Barresi is survived by his wife, Laura, whom he married in 2008, and daughter, Alyssa.

