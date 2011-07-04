Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

High Court Sides With Drugmakers

by Glenn Hess
July 4, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Supreme Court has ruled that generic drug manufacturers, which account for nearly 75% of all drugs dispensed in the U.S., cannot be sued under state laws for inadequate warning labels. Federal law says generic drug companies have to use exactly the same warning labels on products as their name-brand counterparts use. But some state laws require changes or updates to all drug labeling as new information about dangerous side effects is discovered. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 5-4 majority in Pliva v. Mensing, said it is impossible for manufacturers of generics to comply with both a state obligation to attach a safer label and a federal duty to keep the label the same as the name-brand drug label. In the face of that conflict, he said, federal law preempts state tort claims. Bob Billings, executive director of the Generic Pharmaceutical Association, a Washington, D.C.-based industry group, says the high court “has appropriately recognized that current law leaves generic manufacturers with no alternative but to make certain that its products have labeling that is identical to the labeling of the reference brand product.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Industry Asks FDA To Ditch Changes To Drug-Label Rules
Labeling Rule Stirs Discord
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Label Updates For Generics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE