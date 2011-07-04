Kaneka Buys Evonik Businesses

Japan’s Kaneka has agreed to buy two plants in Wesseling, Germany, from Evonik Industries. The plants employ 30 people and make acrylate-based plastic modifiers and plastisols. Kaneka says it already makes and sells modifiers in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. but is seeking to further boost its European business. Acrylate modifiers aid processing or modify impact characteristics of polyvinyl chloride resins and engineering plastics. Plastisols are PVC substitutes used in the underbody of cars and in sealants.
