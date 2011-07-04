More On Limonene

C&EN is working on a story about career opportunities for chemists in quality assurance and quality control in the drug development arena. If you have recently started a new job in this area, C&EN would like to hear about your new position and how you landed it. If you would be willing to share your story, please contact Susan Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org as soon as possible.
To follow up on Eric Ressner’s letter (C&EN, June 6, page 4), IUPAC (per its 1996 report, “Basic Terminology of Stereochemistry”) strongly discourages the use of d- and l- to denote optical rotation of enantiomers and recommends that (+) and (-) be used, respectively. Therefore: (+)-limonene.
By Michael Matson
Houston
