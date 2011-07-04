Milton D. Glick

Born in Memphis, Glick earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., in 1959, and a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, under Lawrence F. Dahl, in 1965.
After two years of postdoctoral studies at Cornell University, Glick joined the chemistry faculty at Wayne State University. He remained at Wayne State for 17 years. During this time he became a leader of the Faculty Senate, and during his final five years there he served as chair of the university’s department of chemistry. Glick conducted research in the field of X-ray crystallography, publishing 99 scientific articles.
From 1983 until 1988, he served as dean of the College of Arts & Science at the University of Missouri, Columbia. He then spent three years as provost at Iowa State University, in Ames, serving as its interim president for the final eight months. Glick next served for 15 years as executive vice president and provost at Arizona State University, in Tempe.
He became president of the University of Nevada, Reno, in 2006, leading the campus to milestones in areas including student success, campus expansion, and research capacity. A nationally prominent figure in the use of technology in public higher education, Glick was a technology consultant and senior fellow of the EDUCAUSE Center for Applied Research.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy, whom he married in 1965; sons, David and Sandy; and three grandchildren.
