Nimbus Raises Funds From Big Names

Nimbus Discovery, a computational drug discovery firm, has raised $24 million to help it advance its inflammatory and other disease candidates. New investors are GlaxoSmithKline’s venture fund SR One and Lilly Ventures. Existing investors Atlas Venture and Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates are also participating. In March, Nimbus got seed funding from Atlas, Gates, and Columbia University chemistry professor Richard Friesner, a founder of the chemical software firm Schrödinger, in which Gates has also invested. Nimbus was founded by Atlas and Schrödinger in 2009.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter