Nominations Sought For Rubber Division Awards

Nominations for the national awards administered by ACS to be presented in 2013 are being solicited. Nominations are now accepted online at www.nominate.acs.org. Information about nomination submission and detailed description of ACS national awards are available online at www.acs.org/nationalawards. Any individual may submit a nomination for an award, unless that individual is a member of the selection committee for the same award or a current member of the ACS Board of Directors. However, selection committee members may submit nominations for other awards. Inquiries concerning awards should be directed to the Office of the Awards Programs at awards@acs.org. The deadline for submission of all nominating material for 2013 ACS national awards is Nov. 1, 2011. Earlier transmittal is encouraged.
The ACS Rubber Division is accepting nominations for six awards for 2012: The Charles Goodyear Medal, sponsored by the Rubber Division; the Sparks-Thomas Award, sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical; the Melvin Mooney Distinguished Technology Award, sponsored by Lion Copolymer; the George Stafford Whitby Award for Distinguished Teaching & Research, sponsored by Cabot; the Fernley H. Banbury Award, sponsored by Farrel Corp.; and the Chemistry of Thermoplastic Elastomers Award, sponsored by the Ralph S. Graff Foundation.
These awards recognize specific distinguished achievements of rubber scientists, engineers, chemists, and technologists worldwide. The awards include a variety of honors such as engraved plaques, honoraria, and recognition at a banquet held in honor of the recipients. Presentations to the award winners will be made by the sponsors during the Rubber Division’s spring 181st Technical Meeting, to be held in San Antonio on April 22–25, 2012.
Detailed information on each award, including specific requirements for nominations, can be found on the Rubber Division’s website, rubber.org. The deadline for nominations is July 15.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter