Nova To add Polyethylene

Nova Chemicals has begun feasibility and engineering studies for two new polyethylene units, one each in Alberta and Ontario. The firm is also considering an increase in low-density polyethylene production capacity at its Mooretown, Ontario, site. The expansions are planned to come on-line between 2014 and 2017 after the addition of ethylene capacity in Corunna, Ontario. The firm says increased availability of cost-competitive feedstock from shale oil and gas developments makes the ethylene and polyethylene expansions feasible.
