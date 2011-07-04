Pemex, Mexichem Plan Joint Venture

Mexico state oil firm Pemex plans to form a vinyl chloride joint venture with privately held Mexichem that will eventually triple Pemex’ vinyl chloride output to 400,000 metric tons per year. The two firms will invest $556 million in the venture. Mexichem uses vinyl chloride to make polyvinyl chloride for wire coatings and plastic pipe. The firms have a preexisting relationship: A Mexichem plant in Veracruz supplies chlorine that Pemex uses to make vinyl chloride.
