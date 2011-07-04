Anantha K. S. Raman

Born in Kolar, India, Raman came to the U.S. in 1958 and earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Purdue University in 1963. He then received an M.B.A. from New York University in 1974.
Raman began his career working as a chemical engineer at Exxon in Linden, N.J., where he was part of the three-person team that developed the catalytic converter.
Institutional Investor placed Raman among the top-ranked Wall Street analysts for 10 consecutive years before he started his own boutique investment firm, Anantha Raman & Co., with his son Paul. It became a leading investment firm in the chemical industry before merging into investment bank S. G. Warburg in 1992.
Raman served as an independent consultant to the chemical industry from 1995 until 2004, when he retired to Canton, Ohio.
In addition to his son Paul, he is survived by another son, Michael, and daughter Lisa.
