Pfizer Considers Deal With Icagen

Pfizer is evaluating the possibility of extending or amending its collaborative relationship with Icagen or increasing its ownership stake in the smaller firm. R&D partners since 2007, the two companies have already twice extended their agreement, which expires in December. In the past four years, Pfizer has spent $15 million to buy about 1.1 million shares of Icagen stock, or about 15% of the company’s outstanding shares. Icagen confirms that it is conducting preliminary discussions with Pfizer regarding a potential transaction.
