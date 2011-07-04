Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Trinseo, Aspen Aerogels File For Stock Offerings

by Melody M. Bomgardner and Michael McCoy
July 4, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Trinseo, the former Dow Chemical styrenics business, which was sold to Bain Capital as Styron in June of last year, has filed for an initial public offering of stock worth up to $400 million. The firm, which makes several types of emulsion polymers and plastics, had $5.0 billion in sales in 2010 and $56.7 million in net income. Most of the company’s business is outside North America. In its filing, Trinseo says it will use the capital raised for product development, manufacturing facilities in emerging markets, and acquisitions. Separately, Aspen Aerogels filed documents for an IPO that would raise up to $115 million. Along with Cabot Corp., Aspen is one of two U.S. manufacturers of aerogel, an ultralight silica-based material used in insulation applications. The firm, which is expanding its aerogel facilities in East Providence, R.I., lost close to $10 million last year on sales of $43.2 million.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nippon Paint to buy AOC
Cariflex is building in Singapore
Eastman to sell adhesive resins business to Synthomer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE