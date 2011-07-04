Advertisement

Business

Verenium, Novus Join For Animal Enzymes

by Melody M. Bomgardner
July 4, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 27
Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Enzymes help pets digest food.
Verenium and Novus International, a manufacturer of animal and human nutrition products, will jointly develop and commercialize Verenium’s enzymes for animal nutrition and health. Verenium will receive $2.5 million in license payments up front and an equal amount after commercialization of the cobranded products. Enzymes are used to help animals digest and absorb the nutrients in grains and protein meals. The products will be designed for the poultry, swine, beef, dairy, aquaculture, and pet markets. Demand for animal health enzymes is expected to reach $720 million by 2015, according to the two companies.

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
