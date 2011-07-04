Verenium, Novus Join For Animal Enzymes

Verenium and Novus International, a manufacturer of animal and human nutrition products, will jointly develop and commercialize Verenium’s enzymes for animal nutrition and health. Verenium will receive $2.5 million in license payments up front and an equal amount after commercialization of the cobranded products. Enzymes are used to help animals digest and absorb the nutrients in grains and protein meals. The products will be designed for the poultry, swine, beef, dairy, aquaculture, and pet markets. Demand for animal health enzymes is expected to reach $720 million by 2015, according to the two companies.
