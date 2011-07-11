Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Budget & Finance

by Pat N. Confalone
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Society Committee on Budget & Finance (B&F) met on March 26 to review the American Chemical Society’s 2010 financial performance. ACS ended 2010 with a net contribution from operations of $23.8 million, on revenues of $463.7 million and expenses of $439.9 million. This net contribution was $11.9 million favorable to the approved budget. After including the results of the Member Insurance Program and new ventures, the society’s overall net contribution for 2010 was $24.5 million, which was $13.6 million favorable to the approved budget. In addition, the society ended the year in compliance with four of the five ACS Board-established financial guidelines.

In other actions, the committee elected Robert L. Lichter as vice chair of the committee and voted to recommend to council that dues for 2012 be set at the fully escalated rate of $148. In addition, the committee received a report from its Subcommittee on Financial Impacts of Constitution & Bylaw Amendments on one petition slated for consideration, the Petition on Position Statements. Reports were also received from the Subcommittee on Communications on the activities of the subcommittee; the Subcommittee on Program Funding Requests, on the schedule and process to be followed for 2012 New Program Funding, Expansion & Program Reauthorization Requests; the Subcommittee on Committee Budgets, on its draft charge and work plan for 2011; and the Program Review Advisory Group (PRAG) on its planned activities in 2011.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Spring ACS Board and Council Policy Committee actions
Recent actions by the ACS Board
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Board Actions From December Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE