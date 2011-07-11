The Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs (CCPA) advises and recommends ACS action on public policy matters involving the chemical sciences and technologies. CCPA also encourages and facilitates participation by the members of ACS in government relations.
In Anaheim, CCPA selected two Congressional Fellows from ACS member applicants to work in a congressional office during 2011–12. These fellows bring informed scientific perspectives to the issues on the congressional agenda. Recent college graduates, as well as more seasoned, midcareer applicants are encouraged to apply. CCPA also received written reports from the 2010–11 ACS Congressional Fellows, Jasmine Hunt Dimitrou, who is serving in the office of Sen. Richard Durbin, and Dale Orth, who is working in the office of Sen. John Rockefeller.
The committee explored new ways to support other ACS member advocacy activities. CCPA also began planning to partner with the Younger Chemists Committee at the fall ACS national meeting to organize training for legislative visits open to YCC members and any other interested ACS members.
Matthew Platz, director of the National Science Foundation’s Chemistry Division, gave CCPA an overview of his programs, priorities, and budget outlook for 2012. He also spoke about a new NSF program, Science, Engineering & Education for Sustainability (SEES).
CCPA received a legislative update from the ACS Office of Public Affairs (OPA) and also learned about the results of an OPA study of federal agency funding for chemistry, chemical engineering, and physical science research.
