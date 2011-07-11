Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemistry & Public Affairs

by Connie J. Murphy
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs (CCPA) advises and recommends ACS action on public policy matters involving the chemical sciences and technologies. CCPA also encourages and facilitates participation by the members of ACS in government relations.

In Anaheim, CCPA selected two Congressional Fellows from ACS member applicants to work in a congressional office during 2011–12. These fellows bring informed scientific perspectives to the issues on the congressional agenda. Recent college graduates, as well as more seasoned, midcareer applicants are encouraged to apply. CCPA also received written reports from the 2010–11 ACS Congressional Fellows, Jasmine Hunt Dimitrou, who is serving in the office of Sen. Richard Durbin, and Dale Orth, who is working in the office of Sen. John Rockefeller.

The committee explored new ways to support other ACS member advocacy activities. CCPA also began planning to partner with the Younger Chemists Committee at the fall ACS national meeting to organize training for legislative visits open to YCC members and any other interested ACS members.

Matthew Platz, director of the National Science Foundation’s Chemistry Division, gave CCPA an overview of his programs, priorities, and budget outlook for 2012. He also spoke about a new NSF program, Science, Engineering & Education for Sustainability (SEES).

CCPA received a legislative update from the ACS Office of Public Affairs (OPA) and also learned about the results of an OPA study of federal agency funding for chemistry, chemical engineering, and physical science research.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS names 2018–19 public policy fellows
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS issues policy statement on intellectual property
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS leaders visit Capitol Hill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE