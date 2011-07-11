The Committee on Committees (ConC) held its annual New Chairs Training Conference in Fort Worth, Texas, on Jan. 21–23 for eight new chairs and their staff liaisons as part of the ACS Leadership Institute.
ConC has begun developing its recommendations for 2012 committee chair appointments for consideration by the ACS President-Elect and the Chair of the Board of Directors, and continues to focus efforts to identify members with the requisite skills and expertise, using preference forms for councilors and noncouncilors.
A performance review for the Committee on Community Activities has been completed, and ConC’s recommendation for the continuation of this committee will appear on the council agenda for the 2011 fall national meeting. Performance reviews for the committees on Ethics, Project SEED, and Publications are under way, and it is expected that ConC’s recommendation for the continuation of these committees will appear on the council agenda at a national meeting next year.
ConC recommended that council approve a request from the Committee on Technician Affairs to amend the wording of “chemical technician” in its charter to “applied chemical technology professional.”
Committee preference forms will be sent to each councilor this spring. Additionally, an interest assessment form will continue to be sent out to all alternate councilors, as well as noncouncilor committee members.
ConC reviewed the proposed committee expense reimbursement policy of the Council Policy Committee-ConC Task Force and again expressed support for the principal of reimbursement for noncouncilor committee members.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter