The Society Committee on Education (SOCED) voted to create a task force with the Division of Chemical Education charged with working with ACS staff to explore avenues for creating a chemistry teachers association or affiliation under the ACS umbrella to meet the needs of teachers at the middle and high school levels. SOCED approved a supplement about chemistry-based technology degree programs for the ACSGuidelines for Chemistry in Two-Year College Programs and accepted the report on the recent Two-Year College Chemistry Faculty Status Survey. The committee approved the development of two supplements on ethics and partnerships and asked the Committee on Professional Training to partner with it to create supplements on distance education and dual enrollment. SOCED formed working groups to review and recommend updates to three expiring policy statements on evolution, computer simulations, and visas. The committee received an update on preparations for the 44th International Chemistry Olympiad, which will be hosted by the U.S. in 2012. SOCED passed resolutions recognizing the 20th anniversary of undergraduate programming at ACS national meetings and the 75th anniversary of the Committee on Professional Training.