Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Environmental Improvement

by Martin A. Abraham
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Committee on Environmental Improvement (CEI) continues work to enhance ACS sustainability activities. As part of our mission to educate the next generation of chemists and to ensure that they are aware of the difficult challenges of sustainability, CEI honored the second class of educators for outstanding contributions to sustainability education. The committee supported two students to attend the COP16 climate-change meeting in Cancun last year and is preparing to support attendance of a larger group at the COP17 meeting in Durban, South Africa, later this year.

Also consistent with CEI’s mission, the committee continues to develop the ACS sustainability Web presence. A beta site is now available, and the full website will officially launch in Denver at the fall ACS national meeting. Information is classified into three main areas: general content about sustainability, ways in which ACS is engaged in sustainability, and opportunities for members to become involved in sustainability efforts. The site should become a repository for information on the society’s involvement with the sustainability effort, and provide a critical means for members and nonmembers to learn more about how they can help create a sustainable future.

CEI is pleased to see greater attention placed on sustainability challenges for both the meetings and for ACS governance, and urges members and governance leaders to seek new opportunities to help the society demonstrate its commitment to sustainability.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE