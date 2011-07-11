Hydrogen Peroxide Detected In Space

Hydrogen peroxide has been detected in interstellar space for the first time, a finding that could be used to refine models of astrochemical processes involving the compound, which is believed to play a key role in the chemistry of oxygen and water (Astron. Astrophys., DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/201117170). Astronomers have proposed that H 2 O 2 may form in interstellar molecular clouds via gas-phase reactions of H 2 with HO 2 or through reactions of two OH radicals. Another model proposes that H 2 O 2 forms on the surface of dust grains via reaction of O 2 with hydrogen atoms. The study led by Per Bergman of Chalmers University of Technology’s Onsala Space Observatory, in Sweden, is expected to help astronomers sort through the chemical models. By scanning the skies for submillimeter-wavelength radiation near Rho Ophiuchi, a star about 400 light-years from Earth, the team detected several spectroscopic signals that match H 2 O 2 ’s molecular signature recorded in laboratory experiments. The team estimates that in that region of space H 2 O 2 is 10 billion times less abundant than H 2 .