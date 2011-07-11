Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Nominations & Elections

by Jack H. Breazeale
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Town Hall Meeting held on Sunday, March 27, was very successful with excellent feedback from the Committee on Nominations & Elections (N&E) nominees for president-elect. Questions that were submitted at the Town Hall Meeting by the audience (including unused questions) will be provided to all nominees. N&E is considering ways to improve the Town Hall Meetings and welcomes feedback.

N&E is responsible for reviewing annually the distribution of member populations within the six electoral districts to ensure that the districts have equitable representation. According to Bylaw V, Section 4(a), the member population of each electoral district must be within 10% of the average number of members residing in each district. The six electoral districts are in compliance.

N&E continues to remind all ACS technical divisions and local sections that their elections must be conducted in compliance with their bylaws.

The committee developed slates of potential candidates for the Council Policy Committee (CPC) and the Committee on Committees (ConC) for 2012–14 terms. These slates will appear in the fall council agenda.

N&E solicits councilors’ input about qualified individuals for president-elect and/or directors for future consideration. Please submit these names to the committee at nomelect@acs.org.

N&E considered CPC’s Subcommittee on Constitution & Bylaws Report on Recorded Vote with Clickers, and voted to support the guidelines as presented.

N&E considered the “Petition on Position Statements, Bylaw XII” but took no position on this petition.

N&E is considering possible changes to board nominee and candidate eligibility. N&E currently does not consider more than one candidate or nominee for board member or president-elect from the same local section or employer within the same election year. N&E is considering whether there should be a limit for the number of board members or former board members being nominees or candidates for the same position at one time. As well, N&E is considering whether there should be a time period between being a board member and being a nominee for president-elect. N&E solicits your feedback on this issue. Please contact the committee at nomelect@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Raising the curtain—demystifying the ACS Committee on Nominations and Elections
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Bringing international representation to the ACS Board of Directors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Prepare to vote in next month’s ACS elections

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE