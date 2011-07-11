Advertisement

Policy

Planning

by Bonnie A. Charpentier
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
The Planning Committee proceeded with the ongoing major revision of the ACS Strategic Plan for 2012 & Beyond during its meeting in Anaheim, and it approved a timeline that includes soliciting member and stakeholder input at an early stage of the process. In order to frame these interactions, possible areas for specific outcomes to be pursued were explored. The process this year will involve much more substantial change to the plan than in recent years. The committee also considered the society’s worldwide strategy, in close consultation with the board, and will consider “the voice of the member” carefully to guide these strategic deliberations. The committee is also assessing how global, international, or national the activities of the society are currently and what their scope should be.

