Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Project Seed

by Joshua J. Pak
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

The Project SEED program has been helping high school students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to explore the world of chemistry through hands-on research experience. Project SEED has maintained an exceptional record of positive impact on young people. Each Project SEED student works with a mentor scientist conducting cutting-edge scientific research and learns about careers and educational opportunities in chemistry-related fields. To date, nearly 10,000 research experiences have been provided to SEED students.

The 2010 exit survey confirmed that the program continues to serve low-income students. As result of their research experiences, approximately 250 students are planning to major in chemistry or other STEM disciplines. Project SEED exposed them to advanced chemical research and helped them gain important skills to succeed beyond high school.

The committee evaluated the 2011 research projects that will place approximately 425 students in more than 125 academic, government, and industrial laboratories to conduct meaningful chemistry research this summer. The estimated program cost, expended exclusively for student stipends, will be approximately $1,124,000. The committee will award 27 college scholarships to former SEED students for their freshman year studying chemistry. An additional three CIBA scholarships will be awarded to previous SEED scholarship recipients annually, bringing the total CIBA scholars to nine students. The committee thanks industry, academia, local sections, ACS friends and members, the ACS Petroleum Research Fund, and the Project SEED Endowment for generous contributions.

The committee encourages all members to continue using the dues check-off option on their ACS membership renewal to support this remarkable program.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Project SEED enhancements for the 2023 summer research program
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: In-person Project SEED internships return and virtual offering expanded
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Project SEED grows virtual summer camp and expands virtual research portfolio

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE