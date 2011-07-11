The Project SEED program has been helping high school students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to explore the world of chemistry through hands-on research experience. Project SEED has maintained an exceptional record of positive impact on young people. Each Project SEED student works with a mentor scientist conducting cutting-edge scientific research and learns about careers and educational opportunities in chemistry-related fields. To date, nearly 10,000 research experiences have been provided to SEED students.
The 2010 exit survey confirmed that the program continues to serve low-income students. As result of their research experiences, approximately 250 students are planning to major in chemistry or other STEM disciplines. Project SEED exposed them to advanced chemical research and helped them gain important skills to succeed beyond high school.
The committee evaluated the 2011 research projects that will place approximately 425 students in more than 125 academic, government, and industrial laboratories to conduct meaningful chemistry research this summer. The estimated program cost, expended exclusively for student stipends, will be approximately $1,124,000. The committee will award 27 college scholarships to former SEED students for their freshman year studying chemistry. An additional three CIBA scholarships will be awarded to previous SEED scholarship recipients annually, bringing the total CIBA scholars to nine students. The committee thanks industry, academia, local sections, ACS friends and members, the ACS Petroleum Research Fund, and the Project SEED Endowment for generous contributions.
The committee encourages all members to continue using the dues check-off option on their ACS membership renewal to support this remarkable program.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter