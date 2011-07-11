Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Public Relations and Communications

by Cheryl B. Frech
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

The Committee on Public Relations & Communications (CPRC) met in February in Washington, D.C., to develop plans and priorities for 2011. These include working closely with the Office of Public Affairs to support and expand the Chemistry Ambassadors program, local section public relations, and publicity for the International Year of Chemistry (IYC).

CPRC is pleased that the popular Sparkle communications workshop from the 1990s has been revitalized and will be held again in April 2011 for local section public relations chairs. Committee members will be part of the training team and will follow up with attendees to provide post-training support and mentoring. Tools are available at www.acs.org/chemistryambassadors under “media outreach.” The committee has discussed ways to develop Sparkle workshop content that is targeted for divisional PR chairs.

In Anaheim, CPRC promoted and participated in the IYC “Chemists Can Dance” event, which can be viewed at http://bit.ly/ChemDance. CPRC also assisted ACS members with “Speaking Simply about IYC.” This short, videotaped coaching session helps users develop compelling messages for family, friends, students, and others that describe the contributions of chemistry to each of the IYC themes: medicine, materials, energy, and water and the environment.

CPRC sought nominations for the committee’s Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach. The application form was available at www.acs.org/helenfreeaward; the deadline was May 15. The committee is preparing a social media best practices guide that is expected to be available to other committees later this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: When is a retreat not a step backward?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Highlighting the chemical technical professional
New local section technology grants available

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE