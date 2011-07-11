Public Relations and Communications

The Committee on Public Relations & Communications (CPRC) met in February in Washington, D.C., to develop plans and priorities for 2011. These include working closely with the Office of Public Affairs to support and expand the Chemistry Ambassadors program, local section public relations, and publicity for the International Year of Chemistry (IYC).
CPRC is pleased that the popular Sparkle communications workshop from the 1990s has been revitalized and will be held again in April 2011 for local section public relations chairs. Committee members will be part of the training team and will follow up with attendees to provide post-training support and mentoring. Tools are available at www.acs.org/chemistryambassadors under “media outreach.” The committee has discussed ways to develop Sparkle workshop content that is targeted for divisional PR chairs.
In Anaheim, CPRC promoted and participated in the IYC “Chemists Can Dance” event, which can be viewed at http://bit.ly/ChemDance. CPRC also assisted ACS members with “Speaking Simply about IYC.” This short, videotaped coaching session helps users develop compelling messages for family, friends, students, and others that describe the contributions of chemistry to each of the IYC themes: medicine, materials, energy, and water and the environment.
CPRC sought nominations for the committee’s Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach. The application form was available at www.acs.org/helenfreeaward; the deadline was May 15. The committee is preparing a social media best practices guide that is expected to be available to other committees later this year.
