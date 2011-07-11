Shin-Etsu Restarts Silicon Wafer Plant

Shin-Etsu Chemical has fully rehabilitated its silicon wafer plant in Shirakawa, Japan. The facility, which by some estimates accounts for 20% of global capacity for the semiconductor material, was severely damaged by the earthquake Japan endured on March 11. In the weeks after the disaster, there was widespread concern in the electronics industry that the Shin-Etsu outage could lead to shortages. However, in a recent report, the market-research firm IHS iSuppli says semiconductor inventories have been rising every month for the past seven months.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter